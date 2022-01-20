Opinion CHRIS ROPER: The lost art of the political insult A good political takedown has become vanishingly rare in SA. It’s a bitter disappointment — not least because we have so few other measures for the performance of our politicians

With so many other things crumbling around our ears — there’s the Post Office, Eskom, railways and roads, to name just a few on a very long list — it might seem a little weird to worry about how low the standards of political insult have fallen.

But it’s become extraordinarily difficult to judge individual politicians by their actual performances, as even the good ones — there must be some good ones, right? — are mired in the quicksand of state capture (either they were beneficiaries of it, or they were screwed over by those who are)...