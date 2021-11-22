National / Education UCT on dangerous trajectory, philosophy professor says David Benatar says the university's administration capitulated in the face of student protests B L Premium

The University of Cape Town (UCT), ranked number one in Africa and SA, is in a state of decline, the institution’s controversial philosophy professor, David Benatar, claims.

Benatar, who has just released a book entitled “The Fall of the University of Cape Town,” traced the beginnings of its demise to the 2015 Rhodes must fall protests in a speech to the Cape Town Press Club last week...