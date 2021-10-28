Opinion / Columnists ISAAH MHLANGA: How to convince the private sector to invest in SA Skills shortages, e-tolls, Eskom — all these problems must be tackled with gusto or we will sink B L Premium

In a country with a history of poor policy implementation, indecision on key projects such as e-tolls, rising levels of corruption and poor economic outcomes, the bar for convincing the private sector to invest is high. So far, the efforts appear too slow and fall short of what will give an investor the conviction to bet on SA relative to other emerging markets.

Following failure, future success can only be demonstrated by making hard choices, choosing unpopular pragmatism over the gallery of populism, doing things differently, reversing course where a clear road to ruin has been followed, and with unwavering implementation. SA fails to unequivocally demonstrate resolve in key aspects that need demonstration...