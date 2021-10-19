Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Renewable energy in the UK, gas prices and the lights-off worry Wind power’s ascendancy in Britain could change if the grid is subject to greater demand with the huge rise in the number of electric vehicles on the road B L Premium

The UK is staring down the barrel of potentially its worst energy crisis since the industrial action of the 1970s caused rolling blackouts and the three-day working week.

This has been caused by the exponential rise in gas prices globally. And despite categorical assurances from UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng that the lights won’t be switched off this winter, doubters abound...