CHRIS GILMOUR: Renewable energy in the UK, gas prices and the lights-off worry
Wind power’s ascendancy in Britain could change if the grid is subject to greater demand with the huge rise in the number of electric vehicles on the road
19 October 2021 - 15:39
The UK is staring down the barrel of potentially its worst energy crisis since the industrial action of the 1970s caused rolling blackouts and the three-day working week.
This has been caused by the exponential rise in gas prices globally. And despite categorical assurances from UK business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng that the lights won’t be switched off this winter, doubters abound...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now