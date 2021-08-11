Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: ANC’s influence over state highlighted in Mboweni statement BL PREMIUM

A few weeks ago, during what turned out to be his last public address as finance minister, Tito Mboweni delivered one of his famous nuggets of wisdom. When asked about the decision to restore the R350 social disaster relief grant up to end-March 2022, he indicated that the decision had not involved consulting the ANC. Rather, it was taken by the president and the finance ministry.

What was curious about that statement was the long-standing question of the role of the party in influencing the practices of state institutions. Institutions such as the finance ministry and Reserve Bank have occasionally had to explain whether they act as part of the ANC-defined collective or see themselves as autonomous institutions...