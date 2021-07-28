Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: After the July jolt, the state couldn’t afford a public sector strike The government’s agreement to pay workers 1.5% increase was a surprising development BL PREMIUM

July was a month of great turbulence for SA on the social, political and economic fronts. The political hysteria of the sentencing of Jacob Zuma by the Constitutional Court to 15 months in jail pitted the ANC — with its mixed track record of hostility and antipathy towards the judiciary — against its own commitment to respecting the rule of law.

Ironically, at the heart of the dispute was the ANC’s governance during the Zuma years, when accountability ground to a halt and state capture networks infiltrated the state. That resulted in the formation of the state capture inquiry where — in line with the ANC’s overall approach to governance that had created it in the first place — Zuma opted out of accounting to the head of the commission, judge Raymond Zondo...