Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: The tech debates shaping digital child protection measures and policies Apple’s planned software on new iPhone operating system to scan for sexual-abuse material raises privacy concern

News broke last week that Apple had unveiled new capabilities to a set of US-based academics, tools that will be used to help curb the distribution of “child pornography” and related anti-abuse materials.

Apple will be installing software on a coming iteration of the iPhone operating system (iOS) that will scan for child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and protect children from receiving and sharing sexually explicit materials, and could be used to flag offenders to authorities. ..