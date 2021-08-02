JONATHAN COOK: The heroism of keeping on keeping on
The secret is to never give up
02 August 2021 - 13:32
One day a lad exploring in the Eastern Cape veld came to a stream. What he did not know was that there was a deep pool just where he was about to cross. Suddenly he found himself submerged. But his momentum kept his feet on the ground, so he kept on walking under water. In a few steps he reached the other side and scrambled out.
When a crisis hits, if there is nothing else obvious to do, keep walking. Many small businesses in SA have found themselves under water recently, submerged by the twin threats of Covid-19 and riots. Many heroes have emerged, but for most of us the heroism we can offer is to keep on keeping on...
