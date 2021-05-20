Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: The road from private schools to two nations When the middle classes abandon public institutions, they become dysfunctional BL PREMIUM

There is probably nobody left in SA who argues that state institutions are working well. But why they are working badly is a more contentious question. Here’s an answer that is not so popular, mainly because it is inconvenient, but it is no less true for that.

Twenty-three years ago, Thabo Mbeki complained that SA was a country of two nations, one relatively prosperous, the other black and poor. How best to go about measuring whether he was right? ..