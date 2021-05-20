JONNY STEINBERG: The road from private schools to two nations
When the middle classes abandon public institutions, they become dysfunctional
20 May 2021 - 15:49
There is probably nobody left in SA who argues that state institutions are working well. But why they are working badly is a more contentious question. Here’s an answer that is not so popular, mainly because it is inconvenient, but it is no less true for that.
Twenty-three years ago, Thabo Mbeki complained that SA was a country of two nations, one relatively prosperous, the other black and poor. How best to go about measuring whether he was right? ..
