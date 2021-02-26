No intention to replace finance minister, says Cyril Ramaphosa
The president also gave no indication about whether he will be overhauling his executive in a cabinet reshuffle
26 February 2021 - 16:19
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has no intention of replacing Tito Mboweni as speculation swirls that the finance minister is on his way out.
Asked during an engagement with the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Friday whether there were discussions about replacing Mboweni in the key portfolio, Ramaphosa said he knew nothing about it. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now