National No intention to replace finance minister, says Cyril Ramaphosa The president also gave no indication about whether he will be overhauling his executive in a cabinet reshuffle BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has no intention of replacing Tito Mboweni as speculation swirls that the finance minister is on his way out.

Asked during an engagement with the SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Friday whether there were discussions about replacing Mboweni in the key portfolio, Ramaphosa said he knew nothing about it. ..