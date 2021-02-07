DESNÉ MASIE: By trying to balance economy with pandemic UK has controlled neither
Covid-19 death toll passes 100,000 on the same date that the country had the highest death rate globally
07 February 2021 - 18:24
Since I last wrote, the UK announced on January 26 the astonishing statistic that its Covid-19 death toll had passed 100,000, and on the same date that the country had the highest death rate per head of population globally.
A contrite Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government “truly did everything we could to minimise loss of life”. That more than 25% of those deaths took place since the beginning of this year, after another too little, too late national lockdown, makes his claim sound disingenuous...
