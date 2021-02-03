Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: We get a lot wrong but we didn’t create the ‘SA variant’ The British press are fixing on us as the source of a grave danger, one we alerted them to BL PREMIUM

We are in more trouble. SA’s image is being arm-wrestled to the floor, our face grotesquely pinned down by the foot of one of the most powerful forces on the planet.

The British press has been having a full go at SA in the past few days as the “South African variant” of the coronavirus causes a huge scare in the UK because current vaccines may not be as effective against it as they are against the original virus or even the new “English” variant first found in the county of Kent...