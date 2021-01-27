Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The DA would have delivered vaccines There would be no David Mabuza running a vaccine delivery programme under the DA BL PREMIUM

Here’s the brutal truth: were the DA in national government, it would have already started to deliver Covid-19 vaccines. It would have planned ahead, budgeted properly, communicated effectively and been generally outcomes-orientated. In short, SA would be in a very different place.

Would there have been mistakes? Sure. Would it have dropped the ball occasionally over the past year? No doubt. But would it generally have delivered or begun to deliver vaccines? No question...