Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: Structural change a necessity after second-quarter contraction Electricity shake-up needed urgently, but there are other barriers to growth in SA BL PREMIUM

The weight of the challenge we face in getting the SA economy back to a more stable and secure path is best reflected by the expected GDP quarter-on-quarter contraction from April to June of 49%, according to Bloomberg consensus forecasts of 11 economists.

The official figure will be announced on Tuesday and we hope this proves sobering for policymakers. We hope they refocus their energies on undertaking structural reforms in electricity, labour regulations and spectrum allocation.