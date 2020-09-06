ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Economists fear 49% contraction in second quarter
Year on year, GDP is expected to fall 16.5% in the three months to end-June, according to a Bloomberg survey
06 September 2020 - 15:53
The extent to which Covid-19 shutdowns pummelled SA’s already ailing economy is in focus in the week ahead, with second-quarter GDP figures expected to show that the economy as much as halved when compared with the first three months of the year.
The Bloomberg consensus is for a GDP contraction of 49% quarter on quarter, but analysts say early signs are that there was a recovery in the third. Year on year, GDP is expected to fall 16.5% in the three months to end-June, according to the 11 economists surveyed by Friday.
