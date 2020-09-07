Covid-19 Business Watch
WATCH: Catalysing growth in SA’s economic heartland
Michael Avery talks to a panel about SA's economic recovery ahead of an expected historic contraction on GDP
07 September 2020 - 15:21
Attention will centre on the flat-lining SA economy this week ahead of an expected historic contraction on GDP. The speed and depth of the recovery will be influenced to a large extent by the degree to which the government embraces business and the efficiencies of the private sector as the driver of this growth.
To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Mosa Tshabalala, CEO of the Gauteng Growth Development Agency; and Siemens CEO for Southern and Eastern Africa, Sabine Dall’Omo
