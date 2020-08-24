JONATHAN COOK: There is a role for small-scale business financing
It is a huge opportunity to preserve and create jobs in Africa
24 August 2020 - 14:04
The galvanising dream of some who are attracted into the world of start-ups is the thought of creating a unicorn.
Unicorns are privately owned start-ups valued at more than $1bn. There are more than 250 in the world. Elon Musk (Tesla and SpaceX) has demonstrated that a boy from Pretoria can join the insanely rich and famous.
