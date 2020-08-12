MARK BARNES: It’s survival of the fittest as the unproductive die out
A stronger business environment will emerge after the pandemic, with more efficiencies
12 August 2020 - 14:35
Survival of the fittest. A brutal hypothesis, maybe — but it’s so real, so relevant to the weird and difficult time we find ourselves in. Migrating wildebeest know the risk, the threat, the cost, but they cross the river anyway. They have to. So do we.
In the business world survival of the fittest is going to be the rule of play, whether you like it or not. We have to come to terms with it. We are all involved in any number of businesses, coping as they may or may not be to varying degrees in the struggle for survival — dependent primarily on the extent of outside force and the internal ability and willingness to adapt.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now