GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Money spent on Zondo commission could have gone to NPA and Hawks

It has been almost two years since the establishment of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

The commission, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, was established to look at the extent of state capture in SA under Jacob Zuma’s presidency, which former public protector Thuli Madonsela briefly touched on in her report that set it in motion.