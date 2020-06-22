Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Being a professional cadre is as easy as 1 ... Nkosazana the mystic speaks her truth softly but with the confidence that comes from all-embracing absurdity BL PREMIUM

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is on a roll. Like a prophet tasked with an urgent revelation she seems to be everywhere, speaking and speaking and speaking, softly but with the supreme confidence that comes from being untouched by worldly concerns, preaching her vision of ecstatic, all-embracing absurdity.

For example, at the weekend she gave us the Parable of the Gangster Who Was Actually Sort Of A Nation Builder. The economic damage being done by the state’s ban on tobacco, Dlamini-Zuma revealed through mystical, Byzantine court papers, was partially being alleviated by the economic contribution of the illegal cigarette trade.