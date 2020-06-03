Lacking rationality, the government errs on the side of arrogance
Appeal against judge’s scathing ruling is likely because the government refuses to name its mistakes
03 June 2020 - 18:13
Over a fortnight ago President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted that some of the actions taken by the government in response to the global Covid-19 pandemic had been “contradictory” and “poorly explained”, and their enforcement sometimes “inconsistent and too harsh”.
In an address that announced that SA would move to alert level 3 after two months of lockdown, the president did not identify which of the state’s various controversial regulations he was referring to, but did promise that the actions taken by the state were aimed at safeguarding the lives of all South Africans.
