Opinion / Columnists JOHN DLUDLU: Chance to reconfigure economy should not be wasted Government targeting a strategy that is linked to job creation and exports BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will in a few weeks address the nation on his vision for the new SA economy that will emerge after the coronavirus pandemic.

He first signalled his intention to radically restructure the SA economy to work for everyone on the evening of April 21. As he unveiled a R500bn socioeconomic relief package, Ramaphosa said: “We are resolved not merely to return our economy to where it was before the coronavirus, but to forge a new economy in a new global reality.