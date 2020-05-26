Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: A guide to healthy scepticism BL PREMIUM

Don’t accept anything; question everything. Never assume a market fact based on what you read or what others say." — John Bender

Don’t hesitate to go to cash and sit things out. "If I’m wrong, I couldn’t care less because I’ve stopped worrying about ‘the fear of missing out’ and I’m more concerned with respecting risk and playing defence. Don’t believe everything you come across. Ninety percent of what we’re taught about investing is flat out wrong. That includes dollar-cost averaging, buy and hold, buy cheap stocks, and always be in the market. Some of the best traders who ever lived believed you should only be in the market when it’s in your favour, and the less the better." — Joe Fahmy