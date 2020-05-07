CHRIS THURMAN: Shaking up Britain’s Shakespeare blind spots
Marquee TV is challenging the traditionally accepted ideas behind the famous plays
07 May 2020 - 11:28
I try not to write about Shakespeare too often in this column, because I spend a large chunk of my “other life” as an academic talking about the Man from Stratford. This is both a gesture towards journalistic integrity (I don’t think it’s fair to impose my scholarly interests on readers) and a self-serving measure (keeping myself from becoming bored or boring).
But Shakespeare’s plays constitute about 4% of the professional productions staged around the world every year; there are almost 50,000 books about him published annually; and he continually crops up in music and the visual arts, whether as an earnest or an ironic point of reference. So I reckon I wouldn’t be doing my job as an arts writer if I didn’t give him any coverage.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now