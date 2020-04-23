Opinion / Columnists GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Plans to save SAA are going nowhere The country has bigger issues to worry about than an airline that was far too expensive for most South Africans to fly with BL PREMIUM

The government seems to think it can pull a rabbit out of the hat to save ailing state-owned airline SAA, but all it is actually doing is kicking the can down the road and delaying the inevitable.

There has been a back-and-forth between government, the SAA business rescue practitioners and the unions over the past four months, but all this activity has come to nothing.