Opinion / Columnists PALESA MORUDU: The fantasy of a quick return to normalcy Until there is a vaccine or many people are infected and become immune, we may need to get used to constant curtailments of our freedom of movement

As I sat down to write this column an e-mail landed from my child’s school.

“As of today, we continue to see the rate of coronavirus cases climb ... and informed predictions indicate that we are still days or weeks away from the peak. Our own reading of trends and best practices suggests that social gatherings of people will be prohibited or discouraged for some time to come — into the summer ... for these reasons, the (school) has determined that we will remain in virtual learning mode through the remainder of this school year.”