Opinion / Columnists MICHEL PIREU: Study the analyses to create your own crystal ball BL PREMIUM

There has been no shortage of financial advice from pundits as to how investors should best respond to this crisis — what to do, what not to do. But, as Kate Andrews pointed out in The Spectator: “We’re all flying blind. Is this or that inevitable? We’ll find out soon enough.” Which for now at least suggests we may be better off knowing which questions we can’t answer, rather than to trying to answer them.

That’s not to say those best placed to give advice shouldn’t do so, but that what’s likely to be more useful is more analysis, to better understand what lies behind the advice. What might that look like?