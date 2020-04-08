Top property firms offer good value, but delayed dividends pose a risk

About 30% of retail turnover is from “safe” companies such as food retailers, cellphone companies and banks. Many office tenants will remain robust, and industrial and logistics rentals will depend on tenant quality. It is thus not a disaster across the board, but months of hard negotiations will follow. Property management teams have expressed a realistic approach to rental negotiations and we are comfortable that a reasonable middle ground between landlords, tenants and banks will be found.

Loan-to-value is nevertheless a big issue. Picture a typical property company with R100 of book value and R40 of debt — that 40% loan-to-value ratio is usually comfortable. If the book value is written down by 25%, the ratio goes up to a delicate 53%. Ironically, interest cover is probably still palatable in this scenario, but the equation needs to be addressed.

We do not expect banks to become obsessed with loan-to-value ratios in the current setting, but they will want property companies to have a plan to reduce this. Asset sales are usually a partial solution, but this looks increasingly unachievable. Withholding dividends payments becomes the next, and most likely, scenario. If a company can generate an 8% yield on book value, ploughing this back into debt repayments (as opposed to dividends), with a two-year dividend holiday, this can reduce the loan-to-value ratio from 53% to 37% — back into the comfort zone.

Not all listed property companies will be forced into this situation. Redefine and Hyprop have already delayed their interim dividend payments. On its March 25 conference call, Vukile made no commitment concerning the payment of the next dividend.

Quality assets

A big issue with withholding dividends is taxation. Real estate investment trust (Reit) legislation allows companies designated as such to not pay taxation and distribute income to shareholders who receive the distribution as taxable income. If Reits do not distribute 75% of their income, the rules say they must pay tax on their income. We believe the property sector is in the process of negotiating with the Treasury to waive this rule, even if a one-off.

So where does that leave valuations and prospects for share price recovery? We are in the eye of the storm and much uncertainty is ahead. But ultimately these big property companies have quality assets and as a default we expect them to work with banks and landlords to get through the crisis.

As a generalisation, fair gross property values are probably 20%-25% below book values. After taking debt into account, net fair share values are probably 30%-40% below published book values, but share prices reflect far worse scenarios than this. Growthpoint was trading at a 51% discount to book value on March 25 and Vukile at a 64% discount. Unless the lockdown prevails for an extended period, we believe share prices are generally offering good value.

We acknowledge the risk of being overly negative in our assessment, which is no doubt influenced by us being in a 21-day lockdown. Many companies will argue that they are in better shape than we have sketched, and those with low loan-to-value ratios have a bigger ability to see through the current scenario without equity value being damaged as much.

Interest rates have also declined, and could decline further, which is usually a big positive driver for property company fundamentals and share prices.

Share prices are factoring in a far worse scenario than our base case. However, we believe investors should stick with quality companies with a focus on the balance sheet and factor in a full or partial decrease in distributions for some time.

We sense a positive attitude from all the roleplayers in working through the crisis. But a long road is ahead. For shareholders who have taken pain already, we would recommend seeing it through.

• Armitage is CEO and co-chief information officer at Anchor Capital.