STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Threat of danger brings out the worst in those who tell us what to think and do
Alarm over the coronavirus is spread on social media, none of it rooted in reality
11 March 2020 - 05:10
There is nothing like a threat to bring out our strengths and weaknesses. Sadly, the national debate may not be strong enough to cope with the coronavirus.
When it became clear that it was travelling across borders, a newspaper announced that the country was not ready for the virus. But, so far, the health authorities seem as ready as they could be. While we don’t know how they would cope with a widespread outbreak, they appear to have taken any precaution they can.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now