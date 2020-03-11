Opinion / Columnists STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Threat of danger brings out the worst in those who tell us what to think and do Alarm over the coronavirus is spread on social media, none of it rooted in reality BL PREMIUM

There is nothing like a threat to bring out our strengths and weaknesses. Sadly, the national debate may not be strong enough to cope with the coronavirus.

When it became clear that it was travelling across borders, a newspaper announced that the country was not ready for the virus. But, so far, the health authorities seem as ready as they could be. While we don’t know how they would cope with a widespread outbreak, they appear to have taken any precaution they can.