STREET DOGS: How FANG stocks lost their bite
29 January 2020 - 05:05
Investing in Facebook, Apple, Netflix and Google is a big mistake right now, says Sergei Klebnikov at Forbes. These high-growth behemoths have boosted the market in recent years, but their skyrocketing valuations have led investors to ignore the costs and risks of these businesses.
Klebnikov quotes Micky Jagirdar at Ariel Investments as saying: "Investing in FANG stocks is similar to stepping on the gas while you drive around a bend and admire the view in the rear-view mirror. There’s too much focus on past performance and growth … and the hype around them has resulted in crazy behaviour with respect to FANG valuations."
