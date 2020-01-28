SIFISO SKENJANA: New skills are offsetting brain drain
Migration can create opportunities for human capital development
28 January 2020 - 16:45
There is an outdated notion that the “brain drain” is a zero-sum game, in which one country receives the skills of the (presumably highly qualified) emigrating individuals or households, and the former home country is the losing party.
Issues of labour supply are influenced by factors such as labour mobility policies, research & development (R&D) spend, and skills return to R&D spend, sector growth and comparative advantage.
