LETTER: Ditch quotas to up GDP

Decades of brain drain analyses are coming to a head of sorts owing to the rate at which the haemorrhage has accelerated. Many explanations have been forthcoming, and it cannot be denied that the ongoing loss of SA’s prime assets may be ascribed to more than one factor.

My own (admittedly limited) research into the malaise suggests one overriding factor — the quota system.

I base my conclusion on discussions with the fairly large membership of my golf club who, to a man, have become bitter because their highly qualified children are turned away from the job market solely due to the requirement that racial quotas be aligned with government policy.

“Yes, you would be welcome in our organisation but, regrettably, we are unable to employ you in spite of your ideal profile for the job.”

They thus find employment abroad where merit, not quotas, is the overriding criterion.

It is a skewed situation that is most evident in our sporting codes (other than soccer, where the quotas are conveniently ignored); less high profile in the business environment.

Pre-1994 apartheid was abhorrent because it was morally unacceptable. Post-1994 apartheid is loathsome because it is destroying the economy.

A leading businessman recently told me: “If only 10% of the talent we have lost in the wake of the quota system were to return to SA our GDP growth rate would double.”

My message to the ANC government: “Put that into your quota pipe and smoke it.”

John Spira

Johannesburg