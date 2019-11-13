PETER BRUCE: Let’s help to create new rugby heroes in Madiba Bay
Sinethemba Tyibilika, brother of the famed Solly, who died eight years ago, has been struggling to launch a rugby club. We should help him
13 November 2019 - 17:58
Before we all stop watching reruns of the Rugby World Cup final and that amazing video online that shows how Rassie Erasmus used Peter Steph du Toit to harass England flyhalf George Ford out of the game, I have two last cents to throw into the ring.
It is about where and how our rugby is played and the journeys players like Makazole Mapimpi have had to travel to get where they are. That many members of the winning Springbok team may have gone to good, established rugby schools, while Mapimpi did not, is beside the point.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.