Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Let’s help to create new rugby heroes in Madiba Bay Sinethemba Tyibilika, brother of the famed Solly, who died eight years ago, has been struggling to launch a rugby club. We should help him BL PREMIUM

Before we all stop watching reruns of the Rugby World Cup final and that amazing video online that shows how Rassie Erasmus used Peter Steph du Toit to harass England flyhalf George Ford out of the game, I have two last cents to throw into the ring.

It is about where and how our rugby is played and the journeys players like Makazole Mapimpi have had to travel to get where they are. That many members of the winning Springbok team may have gone to good, established rugby schools, while Mapimpi did not, is beside the point.