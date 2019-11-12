Sport / Rugby

Former Sharks utility back Kobus van Wyk signs for Hurricanes

Move comes as a surprise, given the depth at New Zealand provincial teams and Super Rugby franchises

12 November 2019 - 15:32 Khanyiso Tshwaku
Kobus van Wyk. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG
Kobus van Wyk. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/STEVE HAAG

Former Sharks and Stormers utility back Kobus van Wyk will be turning out for the Hurricanes in the 2020 Super Rugby tournament.

All five of New Zealand’s Super Rugby teams announced their rosters for 2020‚ with the squads showing a number of players who have predictably departed for Europe or Japan.

Van Wyk’s name came as a surprise considering the depth the New Zealand provincial teams and Super Rugby franchises often have at wing‚ centre and full back.

Van Wyk’s move to Wellington explains why the Sharks were so eager to sign Michael Tambwe from the Lions while the likes of Makazole Mapimpi and S’bu Nkosi are expected to dominate the wing berths. Aphelele Fassi could watermark the fullback position.

Sharks communications manager Novashni Chetty confirmed Van Wyk left the Sharks at the end of the Currie Cup season.

“He signed with the Hurricanes after the Currie Cup. His contract ended and there was an opportunity that came up for him that he couldn’t refuse‚” Chetty said on Tuesday.

Van Wyk is expected to play at wing where he will be filling in as a replacement for the talented but underutilised Matt Proctor‚ who has left the franchise to join Northampton.

New Zealand website stuff.co.nz reported that former Sharks coach and current Hurricanes head coach John Plumtree had a hand in Van Wyk moving to New Zealand.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee said Van Wyk was picked on ability.

“John has obviously spent a lot of time in SA‚ so he knows a lot of people over there. Kobus’ name came up and then John and [assistant coach] Jason Holland had a look at him play and he was really keen to come out‚” Lee said.

“We’re really excited by that. Super Rugby is an international competition‚ but having foreign players in New Zealand doesn’t happen that often.

“He’s been picked on ability first‚ but I think it’s cool for fans to have a bit of international flavour.”

Bok World Cup winner Tendai Mtawarira calls it a day

'Beast' Mtawarira bows out from international rugby as the most capped prop in Springbok history
Sport
5 days ago

Kiwis compile list of 26 home-grown candidates to replace Hansen

All Blacks assistant Ian Foster has applied for the job while former Wales coach Warren Gatland and Japan coach Jamie Joseph are also potential ...
Sport
6 days ago

Why strength training is not just for powerlifters

Increased strength in its purest form opens the door to super sports performance
Life
1 month ago

Sharks sign Springbok Sevens veteran Werner Kok

The franchise has unveiled a new player every day for the past nine days
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Bok World Cup winner Tendai Mtawarira calls it a day

Sport / Rugby

Kiwis compile list of 26 home-grown candidates to replace Hansen

Sport / Rugby

GAVIN RICH: Rassie is sticking with the Boks, albeit in a new role

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.