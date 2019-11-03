It will come as no shock to learn that Temba Bavuma looks up to Siya Kolisi.

Standing only 1.62m of grit‚ skill and talent tall‚ Bavuma has to tilt his gaze upward to catch the eye of most other figures in elite sport.

But it is Kolisi who has caught Bavuma’s eye with his inspirational leadership of the Springboks to rugby’s pinnacle — and‚ perchance‚ to a way to turn SA's troubled past and present into a better‚ brighter future.

“I don’t think he really understands the magnitude of what the guys have done‚” Bavuma said after Kolisi captained his team to a 32-12 triumph over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama on Saturday.

“As a country, we’ve gone through tough times‚ not just on the sporting field but off the field as well. Their efforts have united everyone.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of us forgetting about all our problems‚ but it’s given us an escape and a drug for us to remember what this country is all about.”

Kolisi‚ who rose out of abject poverty‚ is central to that hope.

“If you look at Siya and his background and where he’s come from, it really gives testimony to the belief that anything is possible if you really believe in it‚” Bavuma said.

“As an international sportsman myself, I look up to the guy and the guys around him.

“What they’ve done is something we as the Proteas envision ourselves doing and strive towards doing. They’ve strengthened our belief in doing it.”

As sweet as the invariably thoughtful Bavuma’s words were‚ there was a sting in their tail.

He was not part of the SA squad that lost five of their eight completed games at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England‚ but he would have shared their pain nonetheless. Not that he isn’t used to feeling it.

Bavuma was born in 1990‚ two years before SA went to the Cricket World Cup for the first time.

Kepler Wessels’ side surprised all by making the semifinals‚ but that was as good as it has got for a team who have made an unhappy habit of failing to fire in tournaments.

In seven trips to the World Cup, they have yet to reach a final.

In their seven Rugby World Cups the Boks have made the final three times — and won all of them.