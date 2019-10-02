Opinion / Columnists A WEE DRAM CHRIS GILMOUR: Well-managed OneLogix offers good value Logistics operator continues to grow, thanks to nimble operating strategies BL PREMIUM

OneLogix is a niche logistics operator playing in some highly specialised areas, such as vehicle transportation, agriculture and liquid bulk. Its business model and growth have been largely predicated on acquiring entrepreneurial businesses and incentivising founders and management to remain.

“Entrepreneurs are able to sail their boats even in windless conditions”, says CEO Ian Lourens, a reference to their innate ability to make a plan, even when ambient conditions are against them. “We have looked to acquire businesses where the entrepreneur didn’t want to leave, providing them with all sorts of back-up, taking away the admin hassles and freeing them up to grow the operation.”