Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Rugby’s black scribes are now at home – but it’s a strange place Once snubbed, they are now part of a scene that sees quantity trump quality, and where funding is scarce BL PREMIUM

On Tuesday I hosted a panel at the ParkWords Literary Festival, a day of celebrating books and storytelling, and casting an eye on the things that ail and uplift this fair land. It is a community day when half of Tyrone Avenue in Parkview is closed to traffic, and the restaurants set up tables on the road for the wine and coffee drinkers.

My panel was to discuss the soon-to-be released book by Business Day rugby writer Liam Del Carme called Winging it. On tour with the Boks.