KHAYA SITHOLE: Old-style SABC licence fees are no longer working
Insufficient sources of income must be replaced by more dynamic models of finance
Eighty years ago this week, Germany’s invasion of Poland triggered the outbreak of a world war. A year earlier, Neville Chamberlain had famously brandished a piece of paper whose promise quickly unravelled. Coincidentally, long before the outbreak of the war, Britain had prepared its citizens for the blackouts that would become a permanent feature of the ensuing war.
The parallels between pieces of paper that offer promises that quickly suffer betrayal, blackouts and ambitious politicians hold particular relevance for SA today. Finance minister Tito Mboweni recently released a paper that seeks to break the perpetual logjam surrounding the question of how to fix the country’s economy. Its mixture of well-known proposals and ambitious ideals has ignited debate across the social and political spectrum.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.