WILLIAM GUMEDE: How the government has lost more jobs than it made An economic policy must encourage local entrepreneurs, prevent financial and human capital flight, champion those already creating jobs and prevent closures of local companies

ANC and government actions have destroyed more jobs, investment opportunities and growth in the past decade than they have created.

For every job created, it is very likely that at least three were destroyed solely by ANC and government actions, decisions and incompetence.