Opinion / Columnists KHAYA SITHOLE: Poor debtors face a jump from the frying pan into the fire BL PREMIUM

These days you would struggle to find anyone who looks to British politics for any sort of inspiration and guidance. As Britain stumbles towards Brexit, there is little sense of leadership or political direction.

Cynically, one might argue that SA is not very different these days, with a president distracted by the saga of his campaign funding and a social and political environment that is proving to be resistant to his charm offensive.