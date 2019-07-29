Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Discordant notes over prescribed assets will fuel exodus of rich Citizens fear their pensions and savings will be syphoned off to save the state’s bacon as Cyril Ramaphosa warns SA has reached a tipping point BL PREMIUM

The ideal metaphor for the constitutional state, Palestinian-American intellectual Edward Said once noted with customary insight, is the orchestra and its defining requirement of “voluntary submission to the ensemble”.

Without it, in either case, discord is guaranteed. In music-making, departing from the compact might produce at most a fleeting jarring mismatch of tones and timing were strings or woodwind to go their separate ways. But the absence of voluntary submission in the political and economic arrangements of a free society can have lasting and compounding impacts. Moralising about what citizens ought to do to keep the nation in unison misses the point.