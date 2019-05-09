STREET DOGS: Lure of the ‘big win’

US-Sino trade row weighs on stocks after Donald Trump vows to raise tariffs against China
SA’s national debates are stuck on how the past affects the future, while Asian countries have thrown off the past by creating value, writes Shawn Hagedorn
Opposition parties worried about logistical problems, including stations running out of ballots
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma becomes deputy president of SA, but neither Bathabile Dlamini nor Nomvula Mokonyane are part of 25-member cabinet doing the rounds
The much-delayed and highly anticipated 2017 financial accounts show Steinhoff's assets fell about a quarter of a trillion rand in the wake of the scandal
A credible cabinet and restoration of business and consumer confidence seen as crucial to economic recovery
William Barr voted in contempt for refusing to hand over an unredacted copy of the Mueller report on Russian election interference
Teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime struggles against the Spaniard's power and spin
Sophisticated, spacious and hip, the luxury SUV is an addition to a small but significant niche
