EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Can Ramaphosa lead his people (that’s you) to the promised land?
And Then There Was One — just a single Knysna elephant remains from those detailed in the book, Circles in a Forest
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Corrupt politicians are too good at hiding their loot to make lifestyle audits viable, speakers at a forum said.
“We want to see you not in the courts but in your boardrooms where we can talk and debate,” President Cyril Ramaphosa tells mining executives.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
In contrast to US President Donald Trump’s tweets and rhetoric, Ramaphosa’s speeches build up “like the best hymns do, to the idea of a promised land and a crescendo of millenarian hyperbole”, Gareth van Onselen writes.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Who is Symphony Capital advisory services? And why did the Public Investment Corporation pay it R192.8m for “the art of structuring” when it could have bought a Picasso for that kind of money?
Austrian civil engineering group Strabag refuses to proceed with a joint venture with Aveng to build a more than 1km long bridge across the Mtentu river following threats of violence from the local community. Sanral says it may challenge this decision in court.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Woolworths and marketing fiascos are now nearly synonymous.