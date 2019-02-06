Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Can Ramaphosa lead his people (that’s you) to the promised land?

And Then There Was One — just a single Knysna elephant remains from those detailed in the book, Circles in a Forest

06 February 2019 - 11:55 robert laing
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/RAJESH JANTILAL
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/RAJESH JANTILAL

Corrupt politicians are too good at hiding their loot to make lifestyle audits viable, speakers at a forum said. 

“We want to see you not in the courts but in your boardrooms where we can talk and debate,” President Cyril Ramaphosa tells mining executives.

In contrast to US President Donald Trump’s tweets and rhetoric, Ramaphosa’s speeches build up “like the best hymns do, to the idea of a promised land and a crescendo of millenarian hyperbole”, Gareth van Onselen writes.

Only one of the elephants Dalene Matthee wrote about in Circles in a Forest survives.

Who is Symphony Capital advisory services? And why did the Public Investment Corporation pay it R192.8m for “the art of structuring” when it could have bought a Picasso for that kind of money?

Austrian civil engineering group Strabag refuses to proceed with a joint venture with Aveng to build a more than 1km long bridge across the Mtentu river following threats of violence from the local community. Sanral says it may challenge this decision in court.

Woolworths and marketing fiascos are now nearly synonymous.

Retailers’ hopes and fears in the Amazon era

Selling is about getting the mix right, which means e-tailers and retailers using an omni-channel approach, writes Charlie Stewart
8 hours ago

Red-faced Woolworths apologises and pulls ‘similar’ baby carrier

The retailer admits to 'striking similarities' in its baby carriers and that made by a local entrepreneur
Companies
27 days ago

Aveng Strabag joint venture terminates Mtentu bridge contract

Safety fears after violent protests in Eastern Cape prompt cancellation
Companies
1 day ago

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Can Ramaphosa escape the long reaches of Zuma’s dark shadow?

The elections will be uppermost in Cyril Ramaphosa’s mind as he addresses the nation and as Tito Mboweni, his finance minister, delivers his budget ...
News
1 day ago

