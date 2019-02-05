Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Only in SA — receiving a letter that was never sent

The world according to the ANC: the Swiss are colonisers and Venezuela’s Maduro is a good egg

05 February 2019 - 12:18 Robert Laing
Switzerland: home of holier-than-thou colonisers and some fine yodelers. Picture: iSTOCK
Switzerland: home of holier-than-thou colonisers and some fine yodelers. Picture: iSTOCK

Confusion over the government’s National Health Insurance policy is likely to knock future investment in private hospitals, the healthcare industry warns.

Retired police general Johan Booysen told the Mokgoro inquiry that instead of heeding his advice to end a dodgy business partnership, Edward Zuma got him into a world of trouble.

Peter Bruce spoke to two of the five ambassadors who supposedly wrote the letter that prompted foreign minister Lindiwe Sisulu to issue a démarche — and they flatly deny it exists.

Switzerland was among the five countries the ANC branded “former colonisers” even though it has never colonised anyone in its nearly thousand-year history.

“The reality is, if Eskom continues to hike rates as it does, then we have to look for alternatives to grid power because we can’t afford it,”  says Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani.

A debt counselor discovered a client had been overcharged R300,000 by Absa using the old trick of making up in insurance fees what it had lost by reducing its interest charges.

A hand-drawn topographic map of SA that exaggerates mountains to highlight the country’s geographical features.

EDITORIAL: NHI debacle another symptom of dysfunctional policy making

Development of the policy has been rushed at every iteration for the past decade to meet politically motivated deadlines. The perpetual hurry has ...
