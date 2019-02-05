EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Only in SA — receiving a letter that was never sent
The world according to the ANC: the Swiss are colonisers and Venezuela’s Maduro is a good egg
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Confusion over the government’s National Health Insurance policy is likely to knock future investment in private hospitals, the healthcare industry warns.
Retired police general Johan Booysen told the Mokgoro inquiry that instead of heeding his advice to end a dodgy business partnership, Edward Zuma got him into a world of trouble.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Peter Bruce spoke to two of the five ambassadors who supposedly wrote the letter that prompted foreign minister Lindiwe Sisulu to issue a démarche — and they flatly deny it exists.
Switzerland was among the five countries the ANC branded “former colonisers” even though it has never colonised anyone in its nearly thousand-year history.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
“The reality is, if Eskom continues to hike rates as it does, then we have to look for alternatives to grid power because we can’t afford it,” says Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani.
A debt counselor discovered a client had been overcharged R300,000 by Absa using the old trick of making up in insurance fees what it had lost by reducing its interest charges.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very Visual
Graph of the day
A hand-drawn topographic map of SA that exaggerates mountains to highlight the country’s geographical features.