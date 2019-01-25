Michel Pireu Columnist
Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: The knowledge trap

25 January 2019 - 05:04 Michel Pireu
.
.

In looking for a few supposedly wise men I went to one who had the reputation of wisdom, and the result was as follows: When I began to talk with him, I could not help thinking that he was not really wise, although he was thought wise by many, and wiser still by himself; and I went and tried to explain to him that he thought himself wise but was not really wise; and the consequence was that he hated me, and his enmity was shared by several who were present and heard me. So I left him, saying to myself as I went away: well, although I do not suppose that either of us knows anything really beautiful and good, I am better off than he is for he knows nothing, and thinks that he knows. I neither know nor think that I know. In this latter particular, then, I seem to have slightly the advantage of him. – Socrates

What we should cling to is the notion that he who knows he is a fool is not the biggest fool; he who knows he is confused is not in the worst confusion. – Zhuangzi

Consider, then, the sum total of our accumulated knowledge as constituting an island, which I call the Island of Knowledge. A vast ocean surrounds the island, the unexplored ocean of the unknown, hiding countless tantalising mysteries. As the Island of Knowledge grows, so do the shores of our ignorance, the boundary between the known and unknown. Learning more about the world doesn’t lead to a point closer to a final destination — whose existence is nothing but a hopeful assumption — but to more questions and mysteries. The more we know, the more exposed we are to our ignorance. — Marcelo Gleiser

pireum@streetdogs.co.za

STREET DOGS: Decoding the Street’s doubletalk

Stephen T McClellan: Do not take the Street literally. Its research cannot be trusted
Opinion
2 days ago

STREET DOGS: Why we don’t invest long term

Joe Wiggins: In the short term markets are random and that’s hard to accept
Opinion
1 day ago

STREET DOGS: Buy and hold, right?

The most repeated investing advice on the planet is still one of the most difficult to follow
Opinion
3 days ago

STREET DOGS: Decisions and luck determine life

Learning to recognise the difference between the two is what thinking in bets is all about
Opinion
7 days ago

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Reporters write the news, but ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: How we became cheapened by our ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
ROB ROSE: Audit angst over Bosasa
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
EDITORIAL: What does SA do about Zimbabwe?
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: The ANC’s Reserve Bank red herring
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

STREET DOGS: The Precision Myth
Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Room for error has merit
Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Winners and losers
Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: The measure of true wealth
Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Is the world kind or hostile?
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.