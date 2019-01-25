STREET DOGS: The knowledge trap

In looking for a few supposedly wise men I went to one who had the reputation of wisdom, and the result was as follows: When I began to talk with him, I could not help thinking that he was not really wise, although he was thought wise by many, and wiser still by himself; and I went and tried to explain to him that he thought himself wise but was not really wise; and the consequence was that he hated me, and his enmity was shared by several who were present and heard me. So I left him, saying to myself as I went away: well, although I do not suppose that either of us knows anything really beautiful and good, I am better off than he is for he knows nothing, and thinks that he knows. I neither know nor think that I know. In this latter particular, then, I seem to have slightly the advantage of him. – Socrates

What we should cling to is the notion that he who knows he is a fool is not the biggest fool; he who knows he is confused is not in the worst confusion. – Zhuangzi

Consider, then, the sum total of our accumulated knowledge as constituting an island, which I call the Island of Knowledge. A vast ocean surrounds the island, the unexplored ocean of the unknown, hiding countless tantalising mysteries. As the Island of Knowledge grows, so do the shores of our ignorance, the boundary between the known and unknown. Learning more about the world doesn’t lead to a point closer to a final destination — whose existence is nothing but a hopeful assumption — but to more questions and mysteries. The more we know, the more exposed we are to our ignorance. — Marcelo Gleiser

