EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Just what has Lindiwe Sisulu done for SA lately, in the US?

29 August 2018 - 12:08 Robert Laing
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: REUTERS
Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

A problem with having a government committee set the prices of medicines once a year is that the rand’s yo-yoing makes pharmaceutical company profits a lottery.

"It’s rather like asking King Herod to assist in identifying flaws and challenges in the regulation of child-care facilities," DA finance spokesperson David Maynier says about the deal former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste has received from Parliament.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

In his book How to Steal a City, Crispian Olver, the ANC’s deployee to Nelson Mandela Bay prior to the 2016 local government election, makes the UDM’s incoming mayor, Mongameli Bobani’s, shocking role in aiding and abetting corruption crystal clear.

SA’s Washington team "is dispirited and riven with internal divisions … it lacks presence at key think-tank events and rarely uses these institutions to propel its messages", a source tells SA’s former ambassador to Argentina, Tony Leon.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Curro’s school fees may be reasonable, but its share price is not.

A fifth of investors at Nepi-Rockcastle’s AGM on Tuesday voted against reappointing Des de Beer — founder and CEO of Resilient — as director.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

"We chose Newzroom Afrika because they met all of the qualifying criteria … a track record of entrepreneurial success, and we really wanted to give a platform to a new entrant with vast potential and somebody with a fresh perspective on news," said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of general entertainment at MultiChoice’s parent company, Naspers.

Very visual

Graph of the day

The JSE’s top 40 and all share indices are nudging back into record territory.

