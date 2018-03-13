EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: It is already Day Zero in parts of the Western Cape
I really am sick, Dudu Myeni says, and MTN’s possibly illegal mast problem grows
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Why can’t you just believe that I’m sick, Dudu Myeni implores.
Cape Town might be out of immediate danger, but Day Zero has arrived in other parts of the Western Cape.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
There was no alternative to the Reserve Bank’s decision to place VBS in curatorship. Its shareholders — the largest of which are the Public Investment Corporation, Vele Investments and Dyambeu Investments — apparently declined to inject more money into the bank.
Qobo Ningiza, who is set to become SA’s first deaf law graduate, says teachers speak more and sign less — to this day — at schools for deaf children, which is inexplicable.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
MTN has a mast problem. It is scrambling to retrospectively get approval for 61 cell masts it built in Durban without following procedure several years ago.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
