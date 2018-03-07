Dudu Myeni ditches state capture inquiry again, saying she is too ill to fly

Former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni has yet again failed to make an appearance before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture, but in a written submission has denied the testimony of former Eskom chairman Zola Tsotsi that she told him that three senior Eskom executives should be suspended.

According to Tsotsi’s testimony to the committee, the meeting took place at the Durban home of President Jacob Zuma, who made an appearance at the encounter.

The three mentioned senior executives — including former CEO Tshediso Matona — were in fact subsequently suspended in March 2015.

The public enterprises committee did not accept Myeni’s written submission as sufficient and is demanding that she appear before it to answer questions.