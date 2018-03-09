EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Come in for tea and a cuppa and a chat about death
Uncomfortable talking about death? Well, there is a safe space in which to do it.
The clamour to retrieve the bodies buried in the container at Lily Mine appears to have subsided since it is obvious that making this a condition of sale is deterring potential bidders. But reviving the mine has been beset by other complexities.
Results by SA’s big banks have continued to be strong and stable in bad times, while the optimistic mood of the results presentations indicate better times ahead.
Standard Bank ascribed the 14% growth in group earnings, which was faster than that of rivals Barclays Africa, Nedbank and FirstRand, to patiently sticking to the group’s strategy, investment in its core banking and digital platforms, and efficient cost controls.
One of the mistakes made by Edcon was bringing in international brands, CEO Grant Pattison concedes.
A Norwegian financial company did an experiment to show how kids react to the gender pay gap. pic.twitter.com/NnGsxmin2a— Money Baby (@BabyDlanga) March 8, 2018
