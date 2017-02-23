BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SA among countries riding the wave of authoritarianism
It’s Stuttafords vs Stuttafords as two elite families draw swords, while Gordhan goes easy on the sugar tax and, details of another (better) arms deal
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
SARS is in the firing line over revenue shortfalls, even as it begins the disciplinary hearing against its second in charge, Jonas Makwakwa.
Eskom chair and former SABC chairman Ben Ngubane is a disappointment, says the Inkatha Freedom Party, which gave Ngubane his first political appointments.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
SA, Russia, Thailand and the Philippines are part of an authoritarian wave that began outside the established democracies of the west, spreading to the US and Europe.
The difference between Pravin Gordhan’s accommodating, inclusive style and that of President Jacob Zuma on economic transformation is like night and day.
Gordhan promises funding for SAA and Post Office as the borrowing requirement of state-owned enterprises rises.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Minister Gordhan got a standing ovation from THE ENTIRE parly except Dlamini, Mahlobo, Van Rooyen, Lindiwe Zulu. You can't make this up!— Natasha Mazzone (@NatashaMichael3) February 22, 2017
