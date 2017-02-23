Opinion / Columnists

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: SA among countries riding the wave of authoritarianism

It’s Stuttafords vs Stuttafords as two elite families draw swords, while Gordhan goes easy on the sugar tax and, details of another (better) arms deal

23 February 2017 - 13:16 PM Wilson Johwa
.
.

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

SARS is in the firing line over revenue shortfalls, even as it begins the disciplinary hearing against its second in charge, Jonas Makwakwa.

Pravin Gordhan raises the alarm over SARS's performance

The R30.4bn revenue shortfall is the largest since the 2009 recession
Economy
1 month ago

Here’s the other arms deal — only local and better.

Treasury reduces proposed rate for sugar tax, but fruit juice and milk products are still exempt.

Eskom chair and former SABC chairman Ben Ngubane is a disappointment, says the Inkatha Freedom Party, which gave Ngubane his first political appointments.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

SA, Russia, Thailand and the Philippines are part of an authoritarian wave that began outside the established democracies of the west, spreading to the US and Europe.

Two of SA’s elite families cross swords.

The difference between Pravin Gordhan’s accommodating, inclusive style and that of President Jacob Zuma on economic transformation is like night and day.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Here’s where and how SA borrows.

Gordhan promises funding for SAA and Post Office as the borrowing requirement of state-owned enterprises rises.

No nuclear funding — for now. In 2016, Treasury allocated R200m to kick-start the planning process.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Huffington Post denial ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Why Brian Molefe’s R30.1m golden ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Gwede Mantashe’s war cry out of step with ...
Opinion
4.
Zuma king on ANC’s chessboard of pawns
Opinion
5.
PETER BRUCE: Business must help shape a new future
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.